Nourison Allur Ivory Multicolor Area Rug, 4' x 6'

Fill your space with the warmth and comfort of the Allure Collection. With its eclectic mix of contemporary florals, Persian-inspired medallions, and tribal patterns in bright jewel tones, each Allure area rug exudes boho appeal. These vibrant rugs are Ideal for use in your living room, bedroom, or home office. Machine made of low shed, low profile polypropylene for easy cleaning. Bring a relaxed vibe to your living room or bedroom with this Allure Collection area rug. Its surface is adorned with a richly colored floral quatrefoil pattern in shades of orange, blue, yellow, green, and burgundy on an ivory ground. This warm and colorful design adds just the right amount of pop to bohemian settings. Machine made of low shed, low profile polypropylene for easy cleaning.