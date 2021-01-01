From kalco lighting
Kalco Lighting Allston Wall Sconce - Color: Black
Airy aesthetic. The Allston Wall Sconce by Kalco is minimally designed for maximum visual appeal. It features a single candelabra socket bordered by an open rectangular frame crafted from metal. This design allows the light to be distributed in every direction for optimum brightness. Enhance the look of a master bedroom, dining area, living room or foyer with the beauty of this wall sconce. Color: Black. Finish: Black Iron