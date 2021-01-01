Alloy Desk Clamp Power Strip Desktop Edge Mount Removable Desk Outlets Power Outlet Plugs with 4 AC Outlet and 3 USB

Best Quality Guranteed. New Design Desk Power Strip: Made of alloy material, it is a great add on to the desk and configured with 3 USB ports and 4 outlets to provide power to everything connected from the desk. Desk Outlet Data Specification: 100-200V/60HZ/12A/1440W, USB Port: 5V/2.4A(Smart distribution based on your device), with 6.2 FT power cord. (not including surge protection). Sophisticated Design: The back with 2 strong fixed buttons, The table need to keep a distance of 0.47'-0.59' from the wall and allow to clamp the desk edge maximum is 1.18'. Desk Clamp Power Outlet: Made of alloy fireproof material, You can use it with confidence, great help to organize your power cords and don't worry about the security issues. Connect the power strip do not need crawling under the desk and work out perfectly to cable manage, valuable socket and if any problems you can contact us by email.