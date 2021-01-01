From earthtronics

AllNew Kindle Oasis Screen Protector 9th and 10th Gen 2017 and 2019 Release Scratch Terminator Premium HD Clear 9H Hardness Tempered Glass Tablet.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY - Specially designed for Kindle Oasis 7' (9th and 10th Gen - 2017 and 2019 Release) only. NOT fits Kindle Oasis 2016 release or any other models. SLIM & HD CLEAR - 0.33mm thickness promises better touchscreen sensitivity. Ultra-clear with 99.9% transparency. ANTI-SCRATCH - Featuring with 9H hardness, effectively resists scratches by key, knife and any other sharp objects. BUBBLE-FREE - Oleophobic coating protects your device from smudges / fingerprints / water / oil. No bubbles or residue. LIFETIME WARRANTY - Only buy from to get genuine products with manufacturer warranty and superb customer service.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com