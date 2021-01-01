AllNew Kindle Fire HD 8 Tablet Case and Fire HD 8 Plus Cover10th Generation 2020 Release Flexible TPU Translucent Back Shell Ultra Slim Lightweight.

Best Quality Guranteed. Specially designed for your precious All-New Kindle Fire HD 8 (10th Generation 2020 release) tablet and All-New Fire HD 8 Plus tablet 2020 release, not fit other tablet. Support wireless charging Made of premium soft and flexible TPU material, effectively prevent the tablet from falling, accidental drops and scratching, offer great protection against daily use. Foldable case and useful mutil-angle stand design, adjustable angles to meet different use angle requirements. Quick install to the case and remove from it. Automatically wakes or puts your device to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Support wireless charging. Translucent frosted back for a fashion look, allows the cool color back side of your tablet to be seen. Slim and light weight, easy to carry around. Proper cutouts ensure the accessibility to all functions of your device without removing the case, such as but