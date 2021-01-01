AllNew Fire HD 10 Tablet Case9th Generation 2019 Release 7th Generation 2017 Release Flexible TPU Translucent Back Shell for Fire HD 101 Inch.

Best Quality Guranteed. Designed to protect and perfectly fit your All-New Fire HD 10 2017 (7th Generation) / 2019 Tablet (9th Generation). Durable and soft TPU back cover and anti-slip synthetic interior front cover provide full protection for your tablet. Adds minimal bulk while offers great protection. Automatically wakes or puts All-New Fire HD 10 2017 (7th Generation) / 2019 Tablet (9th Generation) to sleep when the lid is opened and closed. Easy operation and energy-saving. Precise cutouts give full access to all ports, power button, cameras without removing the case. Easy operation and energy-saving. Front cover folds into a stand to support your tablet while enjoying a movie or doing some reading and free your hands.