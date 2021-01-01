AllNew Fire 7 Tablet 9th Generation 2019 Release Case Premium Folio Leather Cover Case for Fire 7 Tablet 201920172015 Models with Auto Wake Sleep.

Best Quality Guranteed. 1. Case Designed Only fits All-New Fire 7 Tablet 2019/2017/2015 Models; will not fit other tablet models. 2. The front cover easily fold back as a stand with MULTIPLE VIEWING ANGLES which support you to enjoy typing, emailing, gaming and video watching 3. Premium PU leather exterior and fashion design with a soft interior to protect your devices from crashing, scratches, dirt and grime. 4. Case with precise cut-outs which easily access to all ports and controls and allow access to Charge Port while in case. 5. We strive to improve and update our products, So that we can provide a better product experience. Thank you