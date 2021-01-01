AllNew 8 inch Tablet Case 2018 for Kids Light Weight Shock Proof Handle Friendly Stand ChildProof Case for 8 HD Display Tablet Bumper Cover.

Best Quality Guranteed. NEW DESIGN-Specially designed for All New 8 inch tablet 8th Generation 2018 Released, also compatible with 7th generation 2017 released, 6th generation 2016 released PRECISE OPENINGS-Cut outs for easy access to all-new 8 inch tablet buttons, ports, speakers and rear-camera. When installing, remove the black frame first. Raised screen bezel edges for extra protection when fall LIGHTWEIGHT-Made of durable & lightweight, colorful, sturdy, child friendly and kid safe EVA foam to guard your 8 inch tablet, get it to match any baby, boy, girl, toddler, child, teen of any age group SHOCKPROOF-Constructed from impact-resistant EVA material, drop protection and impact-resistance safeguarding your device beyond normal wear and tear What You Get: 1x tablet case, friendly customer service. Accessory: the tablet don't be included, NO screen protector included