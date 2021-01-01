AllinOne High Resolution 22MP Film Scanner Converts 35mm126KPK110Super 8 Films Slides Negatives into Digital Photos Vibrant 24 LCD Screen.

Best Quality Guranteed. Effortlessly convert your 35mm, 126KPK,110, Super 8 and Negatives into premium high resolution 22MP digital photo JPEG files. Still images only, not video. Relive and share your memories in no time with only the push of a button. View your scanned slides and films with the built-in, vibrant full color, 2.4 inch LCD screen or directly onto your television with the included Video Out TV cable. No computer is needed to transform your slides from outdated to updated. Thanks to the generous 128MB of built-in memory, save up to 100 images directly onto the All-in-One Converter. The easy to use SD card slot expansion allows you to hold even more of your high resolution images until you are ready to transfer them to your computer, smartphone, tablet or digital picture frame. Quickly and seamlessly scan all your film without the need to precut into strips and painfully line up correctly. When tea