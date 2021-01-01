Alligator Oblong Tray

Thick textured glass, cut with a beveled slope, is accented with a finely wrought alligator decoration. This rectangular serving tray from arthur court is handle-free; the alligator, though firmly attached to the textured glass, is intended as a decoration, not a serving element. He is finely wrought from sand-cast aluminum, richly detailed from the sharp fangs to the scaly tail. The gator is a realistic replica of the real thing, complete with legs ready to pounce on guests trying to steal the food from his tray. The rippled interior of the glass echoes his watery home. At over a foot long, this tray is ideal for presenting a generous charcuterie selection or an array of fresh fruit and cheeses. The sloped sides allow food to be stacked safely, and the flat surface allows plenty of room for larger foods, such as a ham or a pile of roasted winter vegetables. The tray is not dishwasher safe; wash by hand with gentle soap and dry thoroughly. A handmade, sand-cast alligator fiercely guards the right side of this dish, growling at a would-be stealer of his food. The lustrous, aluminum reptile gleams brilliantly against the clear glass, making this tray a show-stealing addition to any buffet line.