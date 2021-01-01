Alligator Birthday Party Paper Tablecloths 3 Count

Chomp, chomp…your table will turn into a swamp with help from our Alligator Birthday Party Paper Tablecloth! This paper tablecloth measures 54" x 102", and is made from sturdy paper. It's perfect for protecting your table from spills, while also adding to your party decor. The design features a pattern of green and blue alligators on the sides, a green reptile skin edge, and green dashes on the top. Set the rest of the table with the other items from our Alligator Birthday Party collection. Our Alligator Birthday Party Paper Tablecloth is sold three paper tablecloths per package.