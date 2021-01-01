This contemporary double sink bathroom cabinet is a unique combination of casual function and elegant form. Designed to complement any dé£¯r scheme, the Fresca Allier Rio Modern Double Sink Bathroom Cabinet features soft closing doors and handy drawers to hold all of your bathroom essentials. With clean lines and three trendy brushed pulls that align to create the illusion of one single handle, this rectangular cabinet has a lovely Ash Gray finish that adds warmth and elegance to any space. Measuring 60” in width, this cabinet is the perfect fit for today’s modern bathroom and is available in widths ranging from 16” to 72” to accommodate various needs. Fresca Allier 60-in Ash Gray Bathroom Vanity Cabinet | FCB8119HA