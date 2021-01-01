Fresca Allier 40 in. Modern Bathroom Vanity Cabinet in Gray Oak

This contemporary single bathroom cabinet is a unique combination of casual and elegant. Designed to complement any decor scheme, the Fresca Allier Modern Bathroom Cabinet features two soft closing doors and handy drawers in the middle to hold your bathroom essentials. With clean lines and trendy brushed pulls, this rectangular cabinet has a lovely Gray Oak finish that adds warmth and elegance to any space. Measuring 40 in. in width, this cabinet is the perfect fit for today’s modern bathroom and is available in widths ranging from 16 in. to 72 in. to accommodate various needs. Fresca Allier Modern Bathroom Cabinets are offered in the following finishes: Gray Oak, Wenge Brown and White.