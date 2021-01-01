Allens Handmade Wool Cream Rug
Description
Features:Material: 100% Wool1 Month warrantyConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: KnottedOrigin: IndiaMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: CreamIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: SouthwesternFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;EclecticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseProduct Care -: Wipe clean with dry cloth. Professional cleaning recommended.Licensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 3.1Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 9.7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 10.39Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 21.8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 48.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 70.34Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 114Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 11'): 132Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'6" x 13'6"): 162Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Against defects Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'