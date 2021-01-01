Allegro Assai Pendant by Foscarini - Color: Metallics (1690073 71 UL)

The Allegro Assai Suspension by Foscarini (designed by Atelier Oi) takes its name from the musical notation term meaning to play very fast. And, indeed, this suspension light does have a rhythm and gives off symphonic overtures of light when installed in public spaces and large residential settings. From its dual light sources, both ambient and direct lighting is achieved. The lighting scheme has the added effect of pronouncing the form of this aluminum-constructed suspension light. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Metallics.