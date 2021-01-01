Allavo LED Vanity Light by Cerno - Color: White - Finish: Walnut - (03-250-31BWA-27P1)

Mounted on either side of a mirror the Allavo LED Vanity Light casts an even illumination, providing the ideal lighting for a bathroom. To achieve this light from an integrated LED source is bounced off a curved surface, a detail gleaned from Cernos experience in product photography. Combined with handcrafted wood accents, the Allavo embodies designer Nick Sheridans function meets design sensibility. Hand made to order and available in several lamping options. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Color: White. Finish: Walnut