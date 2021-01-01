Lifetime All Weather Polystyrene Outdoor Glider Bench - Harbor Gray

Creating the perfect place to enjoy a nice afternoon, the Lifetime glider bench is the ideal addition to your yard. Constructed of weather-resistant polystyrene simulated wood, the bench is designed to be the perfect size to easily fit on a porch or patio. The Lifetime glider bench is UV-protected and will not fade, crack, chip, or peel. Unlike wooden benches, the polystyrene will not splinter, and never needs to be painted or varnished. The ball bearings create a smooth, quiet glide, and the 48 in. steel frame has a powder-coated, rust-resistant finish to ensure that your glider bench will last for years.