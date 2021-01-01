From trademark fine art

Trademark Fine Art 'All Smiles' Canvas Art by Dean Russo, Gold Ornate Frame

$56.90
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Trademark Fine Art 'All Smiles' Canvas Art by Dean Russo, Gold Ornate Frame:Artist: Dean RussoSubject: AnimalsStyle: ContemporaryProduct Type: gold ornate frame, acrylicThis ready to hang piece in a gold ornate frame features a vibrant portrait of a smiling dog.a giclee print under acrylic in a gold ornate frame. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com