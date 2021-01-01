Micro Flannel All Seasons Lightweight Smokey Mountain Blue Solid Twin Flat Sheet

Perfect for warmer months and air-conditioned homes or as an additional layer in the fall/winter seasons, our Micro Flannel® All Seasons Lightweight Sheet Blanket creates a gentle "micro-climate" of comfort. Rated as Good Housekeeping Institute's Best Flannel, our luxuriously soft and warm Micro Flannel® has all of the best comfort features of high quality European flannel. While traditional cotton flannel shrinks and pills, Micro Flannel® blankets are long-lasting with easy care properties. Available in a wide variety of unique patterns and designs, our Micro Flannel® products will appeal to any aesthetic. Made of 100% woven and knit polyester fabric, Micro Flannel® does not shrink, pill, or fade and resists wrinkling. Fast wash and quick dry, Micro Flannel® saves time and energy in the machine. Durable, beautiful, and cozy, our Micro Flannel® Satin-Hem Sheet Blanket is the perfect addition to any bedroom. Micro Flannel® is a registered trademark of Shavel Home Products, patent pending. Color: Smokey Mountain Blue.