Twin All Seasons Cotton Blend Goose Down Fiber Comforter - Martha Stewart

Enjoy the fresher feeling and excellent absorbency properties from our Tencel and Cotton Blend. The extraordinary mix of fabrics helps to reduce the odor and growth of bacteria, reducing the number of times you need to bring your comforter to the dry cleaning. In addition, the separate fibers from the Down clusters bring the luxury of the Down feeling at a fraction of the cost. Now there is no excuse to get a Down Comforter and relax on one with our Martha Stewart Tencel and Cotton Goose Down fiber comforter. Size: Twin. Pattern: Solid.