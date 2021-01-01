Defined by its geometric trellis silhouette, this 36" Wall Sconce blends contemporary style with distinctive design. This hanging wall-mounted sconce is crafted from metal and glass and showcases a solid pattern, available in multiple color options. Perfectly paired with tealight candles (not included), this wall sconce can cast a flickering glow in any space. Whether you're looking to round out your living room decor or add a singular focal point to the entryway, this eye-catching sconce is here to help. Color: Gray