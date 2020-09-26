Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner, Lemon Fresh, 60 Ounce Bottle

ALL PURPOSE CLEANER: An ideal cleaning solution for any mess, Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaner makes your home sparkle, leaves behind a refreshing scent and removes 99% of allergens; Package may varySAFE ON YOUR SURFACE: This Pine-Sol multi-use cleaner penetrates and cleans messes on a wide variety of hard, nonporous surfaces, including floors, sinks, counters, stoves, bathtubs, tile and moreCONCENTRATED CLEANER: Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner is a concentrated dilutable cleaner that can be adjusted to different strengths; one 24 oz bottle contains 12 gallons of cleaning powerLEMON SCENT: Clean, and deodorize with the long-lasting fresh scent of Pine-Sol's all-purpose cleaner in Lemon FreshMULTI-SURFACE DEODORIZER: #1 lemon-scented dilutable cleaner, based on IRI sales data dated 9/26/2020; Pine-Sol all purpose cleaner has 4x cleaning action that cuts through dirt, grease and grime