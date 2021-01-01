All New Kindle Fire HD 10 Tablet 9th7th Generation20192017 Released Cover Case with Card Slots 360 Protection MultiAngle Viewing Stand Auto.

Best Quality Guranteed. leather case is only compatible with All New Kindle Fire HD 10 Tablet - 9th/7th generation,2019/2017 released. Premium composition leather exterior and soft interior offer great protection against daily use. This case allows you to adjust your tablet to multiple angles securely. Document Card Pocket is designed for you to store your business cards, bank cards, notes or bills while on the go. Built-in magnetic strip provides sleep/wake feature. Cut outs allow access to charge port and speakers. Headphones jack and volume can be accessed while in case. leather cover, protecting your all new hd 10 tablet from scratches, dirt and grime and providing you an easier lifestyle with our quality case.