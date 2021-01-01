All-New Fire HD 10 Case - Shock Proof Fire HD 10 Tablet Case for Kids (7th Generation and 9th Generation, 2017 and 2019 Release) - Red

Best Quality Guranteed. The perfect kid-friendly companion, specially designed to protect your All New Fire HD 10 Tablet (only compatible with 7th Generation - 2017 release). The Kid-Proof Case is designed to be the perfect solution for parents who need worry-free protection against drops, bumps, and the typical mayhem caused by kids at play. Designed to be durable and lightweight, it fits perfectly in little hands without adding unnecessary weight to your tablet. This Fire HD 10 Tablet case is made of a lightweight, durable, kid-safe EVA material. The case allows an easy access to buttons, ports, and cameras.