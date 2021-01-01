ZLINE 36" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood KN636

Wall Mount Range Hood with 400 CFM, Glass Panel, Dishwasher-Safe Aluminum Mesh Filters, Built-In LED Lighting, 3-Speed Motor, Push Button Controls, and Stainless Steel: 36" Width. Can quickly clear the air from your kitchen while maintaining a relatively quiet environment. Let you easily control fan speed and lighting. Easily cleaned to preserve grease removing capacity. For illuminating your cooking surface. Superior quality stainless steel material, for the ultimate fit and finish to last a lifetime. Glass Panel. 3-Speed Motor. 3 Year Parts Warranty. ETL Listed. HVI Certified. 20 to 41 dB Noise Level. All ZLINE range hoods come equipped with everything needed to easily install and use, including two 16-inch telescoping chimneypieces, allowing a fit for most ceilings approximately between 8 and 9 feet. Chimney Short Kits and Extensions (not included) are available for shorter or taller ceilings. Charcoal Filters (not included) available for Ductless Option. ZLINE stands by all products with its Manufacturer Parts Warranty. Width: 36". Depth: 17 3/4". Height: 4 1/4". Duct Size: 6". Chimney Width: 11 3/4". Chimney Depth: 10 3/4". Chimney Height: 16" (x2) (Telescoping). Weight: 50 Lbs. Type: Hood. Finish: Stainless Steel. Primary Material Details: 430-grade Stainless Steel. Mounting Type: Wall Mount. Hood Style: Chimney Style. Air Discharge Direction: Vertical. Exhaust Vent Location: Top. Blower Type: Internal. Venting Type: Convertible. Duct Type: Round. Control Type: Speed/Timer Panel with LCD (3 Minute AutoTimer with Delayed Shutoff). Dishwasher Safe Filters: Yes. Filter Type: Mesh. Number of Light Bulbs: 2. Light Bulb Type: LED. Recirculating Kit: Sold Separately. Range Hood Chimney Extension Included: Yes. Damper Included: Yes. Speed Control: Yes. Number of Speeds: 3. Speed Control Type: Push Button. Glass Component Included: Yes. ETL Listed: Yes. HVI Certified: Yes. Volts: 110V. 2 LED: 3 Watts. Airflow (Q/L/M/H): 120/310/400 CFM. Noise (sones) Min: 1.1. Noise (sones) Max: 5.3. Noise Level: 20/34/41 (Decibels).