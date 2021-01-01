Brisas 30" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood BVEE30BS

Wall Mount Range Hood with 3 Speed 600 CFM Blower, ACT™ Technology, Capacitive Touch Controls, BriteStrip™ LED Lighting, Aluminum Mesh Filters, Auto Delay-Off, and UL Certified: 30" Width. The powerful internal blower provides powerful ventilation and can handle all your cooking needs. Air Flow Control allows you to reduce the blower to 290 CFM or 390 CFM to meet local building standards. Simple to use for fan and lighting settings.BriteStrip™ LED Lighting. The LED light offers the perfect mood option for your kitchen. Mesh filters help trap grease and other food particles in smoke and are easily washable. Dual-level LED lighting brightly illuminates the cook-top below. Vertical Ducting. Auto Delay-Off. UL Certified. Category: Range Hood. Size: 30". Color: Stainless Steel. Blower Included: Yes. Installation Type: Wall. Blower CFM: 600. Sones: 6. ACT 390 CFM: Yes. ACT 290 CFM: Yes. ACT™ Technology: Yes. Controls: Capacitive Touch. Speed Levels: 3. Auto Delay-Off: Yes. Lighting: BriteStrip™ LED, 5W x1. Dual-Level Lighting: Yes. Filters: Aluminum Mesh. Recirculating Option: Yes. Extension Duct Cover Option: Yes, Up to 12' Ceiling. Vertical Internal Blower: 6" Round. AC Power: 320W, 2.6A. AC Power Input: 120V, 60Hz. Nominal Width: 30". Net Width: 29 15/16". Net Depth: 19 3/4". Net Height: 27 1/2" - 42 1/2". Weight: 32 lbs. Mounting Height Range: 24" - 34". Parts: 1 Year. Labor: 1 Year.