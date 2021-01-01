ZLINE 48" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood BSKBN48

Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood with 4-Speed 400 CFM Blower, Dishwasher Safe Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, LED Control Panel, Delayed Shutoff, and 20 to 41 dB Noise Level: 48" in Black Stainless Steel. Built-in Baffle Filters and Charcoal Filters are available for ductless/recirculating option. Powerful internal blower with 4 operation speeds is sure to meet all your ventilation needs. Removable Baffle Filters are dishwasher safe and require minimal maintenance to keep clean. Front controls with 3 Minute AutoTimer with Delayed Shutoff. Even at the maximum setting, the 41 dB rating is quieter than your normal conversation. Width: 48". Depth: 19 45/64". Height: 10 1/2". Chimney Width: 9 13/64". Chimney Depth: 8". Chimney Height: 16"(x2) (Telescoping). Venting Size: 6" Outlet (Transition piece with backdraft damper to round ducting included). Recirculating: Charcoal Filters (not included) available for ductless/recirculating option. Airflow (Q/L/M/H): 120/240/320/400 (CFM). Lighting: 2 LED Lights(3-Watt). Noise Level: 20/29/34/41 (Decibels). Voltage: 110V/60HZ. Motor: High Performance 400 CFM/4-Speed Motor. Mount Type: Wall Mounted. Speeds: 4 Speeds. Control Type: LED Control Panel (3 Minute AutoTimer with Delayed Shutoff). Filters: Stainless Steel Baffle Filters (Dishwasher Safe). Material: Black Stainless Steel. Warranty: 3 Year Parts Warranty. ETL Listed: Yes. HVI Certified: Yes.