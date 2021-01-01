ZLINE 30" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood 8KBF30

Designer Series Wall Mount Range Hood with 4-Speed 400 CFM Motor, Dishwasher Safe Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, LED Lighting, and Delayed Shut Off: 30" Width (Floral Embossed Copper). Let's you choose the perfect air flow power for any cooking situation. Powerful CFM motor comes with 4 fan speeds and a timer that can handle high-power cooking. Let you easily control fan speed and lighting. Beautifully illuminate your stove and adjacent counter-top areas with directional LED lights. Can be easily removed and washed in the dishwasher, providing for easy cleanup for years to come. 3 Minute Auto Timer with Delayed Shutoff. 3 Year Parts Warranty. ETL Certified. UL Listed. Type: Hood. Mounting Type: Wall Mounted. Material: Floral Embossed Copper with Oil-Rubbed Bronze Accents. Lighting: 2 Directional LED Lights (3-Watt). Motor: High Performance 400 CFM/4-Speed Motor. Speeds: 4 Speeds. Control Type: Speed/Timer Panel with LCD (3 Minute Auto Timer with Delayed Shutoff). Filters: Stainless Steel Baffle Filters (Dishwasher Safe). Airflow (Q/L/M/H): 120/240/320/400 (CFM). Noise Level: 20/29/34/41 (Decibels). Width: 30". Depth: 17 45/64". Height: 10 1/2". Chimney Width: 9 13/64". Chimney Depth: 8". Chimney Height: 36". Venting Size: 6" Outlet (Transition piece with backdraft damper to round ducting included). Voltage: 110V/60HZ. UL Listed: Yes. ETL Certified: Yes. Warranty: 3 Year Parts Warranty.