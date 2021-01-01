ZLINE 48" Wall Mount Chimney Style Range Hood 667CRN48

Professional Wall Mount Range Hood with 4-Speed 1200 CFM Motor, Push Button Control, Directional LED Lights, Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, Crown Molding, and Auto Delayed Shut Off: 48" Width. Lets you choose the perfect air flow power for any cooking situation. Powerful CFM motor comes with 4 fan speeds and timer that can handle high power cooking. Let you easily control fan speed and lighting. Beautifully illuminate your stove and adjacent counter-top areas with directional LED lights. Heavy-duty and highly efficient at capturing grease and also washable for easy cleaning. It provides a seamless hood to ceiling transition. 3 Minute Auto Timer with Delayed Shutoff. 3 Year Parts Warranty. ETL Listed. UL Listed. Type: Hood. Hood Style: Chimney Style. Mounting Type: Wall Mount. Color: Stainless Steel. Venting Type: Convertible. Blower Type: Internal. Lighting: Directional LED Lights (3-Watt). Speeds: 4 Speeds. Control Type: Speed/Timer Panel with LCD (3 Minute Auto Timer with Delayed Shutoff). Filters: Stainless Steel Baffle Filters. Dishwasher Safe Filters: Yes. Airflow (Q/L/M/H): 280/460/670/1200 (CFM). Noise Level: 30/41/49/52 (Decibels). Width: 48". Depth: 24". Height: 16 3/8". Chimney Width: 13 1/2". Chimney Depth: 11 3/4". Chimney Height: 16" (x2) Telescoping. Venting Size: 8" Outlet (Transition piece to round ducting included). Volts: 110 V. Frequency: 60 Hz. ETL and UL Listed: Yes. Warranty: 3 Year Parts Warranty.