Best 42" Wall Mount Canopy Pro Style Range Hood WP29M424SB

Wall Mount Range Hood with Variable Speed/Multiple Blower Options, Rotary Control, Halogen Lighting, Hi-Flow™ Baffle Filters, Heat Sentry™, Code Ready™ Technology, iQ Blower System™, and UL Listed: 42-Inches. With the last setting memory allows you to choose just the right speed to handle what's cooking. Choice of Internal iQ6, iQ12, P6, and P12 blowers and P3 is now available for 300 CFM applications. Eight exterior and In-line blower choices from 300 to 1650 Max CFM provide optimum performance at the lowest sound levels by moving the blower outside the kitchen. Variable level, Halogen lighting (4 bulbs, GU10, MR16, 50-watt, bulbs included) floods the cooktop and surrounding area for clear visibility. Utilize a V-mesh & baffle design to increase airflow, lower sound levels, and provide excellent ventilation efficiency. Effectively capture grease and are dishwasher safe making it easier to have a cleaner, odor-free kitchen. Detects excessive heat and adjusts blower speed to high automatically to prolong product life by reducing the damaging effects of high temperatures. Code Ready™ Technology (CRT) on the iQ6 blower allows the installer to set the maximum blower speed to 300 or 400 CFM - offering another solution to address local codes or make-up air requirements. Now offered with the exclusive iQ Blower System™ with GPS Technology for the quietest, most energy-efficient, and fastest smoke and odor removal available from a range hood in its class. Allows for vertical or horizontal duct direction. Provides installation choices to increase design flexibility; choice of 6" and 12" tall. Can be used with optional Universal make-up air damper MD6TU, MD8TU, or MD10TU to replace air exhausted out of the house only when the hood is turned ON, helping with ventilation to keep your home fresh while reducing energy consumption. For hoods using an internal single (iQ6, P3, P6) blower gives you added flexibility when ducting outdoors is not possible. Widths: 42". Depth: 24". Height: 18". Stocked: Brushed Stainless Steel (Grade 304)-Seamless. Lighting Type: Halogen, GU10, MR16, 50-watt. Number of Lamps: 4. Lighting Levels: Variable. Lighting Lamps Included: Yes. Control Type: Infinite Speed Rotary with Memory. Control Features: Heat Sentry™. Remote Control: Not Available. Filter Type: Hi-Flow Baffle Filter. Non-ducted Capability: Yes. Internal Modular iQ6 (Max CFM/Normal Sones): 800/0.3. Internal Modular iQ12 (Max CFM/Normal Sones): 1500/0.6. Internal Modular P3 (Max CFM/Normal Sones): 300/0.3. Internal Modular P6 (Max CFM/Normal Sones): 650/2.0. Internal Modular P12 (Max CFM/Normal Sones): 1300/2.25. External In-line ILB3 (Max CFM): 300. External In-line ILB6 (Max CFM): 675. External In-line ILB9 (Max CFM): 900. External In-line ILB11 (Max CFM): 1500. External In-line Sones: Sone levels are typically half of comparable CFM internal blowers. External Exterior EB6 (Max CFM): 665. External Exterior EB9 (Max CFM): 890. External Exterior EB12 (Max CFM): 1300. External Exterior EB15 (Max CFM): 1650. External In-line Sones: Sone levels are typically half of comparable CFM internal blowers. Amps @ 120V: 6.0 Max. Amps without Blower: 1.7 A. Electrical Connection: Direct Wire. Duct Size: Internal Blower: 8" (iQ6, P3, P6) 10" (iQ12, P12). Duct Size: External Blower: 10" (at hood). Duct Direction: Vertical and Horizontal. Backdraft Damper: Included with Blower. Decorative Soffit Flue: AEWP302SB, AEWP362SB, AEWP422SB, AEWP482SB, AEWP542SB, AEWP602SB. Non-Duct Kit for iQ6, P3, and P6: ANKWP306RSB, ANKWP366RSB, ANKWP426RSB, ANKWP486RSB. Non-Duct Filter: AFCROUND2. Universal MUA Damper: MD6TU, MD8TU, MD10TU (Requires Fresh Air Inlet). CFM Reducer Kit: ARP8 (use with P6 blower only). Fresh Air Inlet: 641FA, 643FA, 610FA. Parts: 5 Years. Labor: 2 Years.