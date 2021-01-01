All Living Things Woven Mat Bird Toy | PetSmart
Keep your feathered friend active and engaged in a way that satisfies his natural instincts with the All Living Things Bird Woven Wrap Mat Toy. This fun toy provides entertainment via shredding, and helps small birds that are timid or nervous develop self-confidence. Only at PetSmart. Features: Shredding activity provides passive entertainment Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Small birds e.g. Cockatiels, small Conures; medium size birds e.g. Senegals, Pionus, etc.; Large birds e.g. African Greys Amazons etc. Activity: Shredding Color: Assorted Material: Willow Size: 21 in. D x 6.5 in. W x 15.5 in. H All Living Things Woven Mat Bird Toy | PetSmart