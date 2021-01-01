Get your bird stimulated and excited with All Living Things Colorful Woven Vine Balls. Brightly colored vine balls, strips of woven natural fibers and hard wood beads encourage activity and exercise, which in turn leaves less time for negative behaviors. This is a sure way to entertain your beloved pet. Only at PetSmart. Features: Spinning parts on this toy will keep your bird entertained Intended Pet(s): Small bird, such as Cockatiels, Grey Cheeks, Black Cap Conure, etc. Color: Multi-Colored (Red, Yellow, Green, Orange) Dimensions: 4in x 2in x 10in Material: Pine/Stainless Wire/Nickel Plated Carbone Steel Bell and Peak Link/Vine Balls Instructions: Use pear link for easy assemble to cages Caution: Checking the condition of this toy is your responsibility. As toys become worn, they should be replaced. All Living Things Willow Ball Bird Toy in Black, Size: Small | Carbon | PetSmart