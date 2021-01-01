Keep your feathered friend entertained and engaged with this All Living Things Mirror Ring Bird Toy. This fun toy provides your bird with intertwined rings with two attached bells, and even includes a mirror in case your bird wants to check out his look. What a perfect addition to your bird's habitat. Only at PetSmart. Features: Rings with attached mirror and bells Includes: 1 Toy Intended Pet(s): Birds Material(s): Plastic, Steel Color: Yellow, Green Product Dimensions: 4 in Advice for Use: Always select the appropriate size and type of toy for your specific bird. Be sure to observe your bird's behavior with a new toy. Remove and replace if it becomes damaged. Caution: Unsupervised use may result in entrapment or injury. Contains small parts. Keep out of reach of children. All Living Things Mirror Ring Bird Toy, Size: Small | PetSmart