Keep your feathered friend active and engaged in a way that satisfies his natural instincts with the All Living Things Bird Hanging Spoon Toy. This fun toy features hanging spoons that help to improve motor skills while also satisfying your bird's instinctive need to chew. Only at PetSmart. Features: Manipulating hanging spoons improves motor skills Ample soft material to encourage small birds to chew Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Small birds e.g. Parakeets, Cockatiels, Lovebirds, Parrotlets, etc. Activity: Chew Color: Assorted Material: Wood, Plastic, Metal Hanger & Carabiner Size: 3 in. D x 3 in. W x 6 in. H All Living Things Hanging Spoon Bird Toy, Size: Small | Plastic | PetSmart