Keep your feathered friend entertained and engaged with this All Living Things Grass Slates Bird Toy. This fun toy features a combination of wood blocks, rope, and even a bell, all of which engage your bird both mentally and physically in a fun and beneficial way. The offering of different textures, colors, tastes, sounds and challenges encourages activity in fun fashion. Only at PetSmart. Features: Blocks Rope Bell Attachable clip Includes: 1 Toy Intended Pet(s): Birds Material(s): Wood, Rope, Steel Color: Multiple colors Product Dimensions: 6.75 in Advice for Use: Always select the appropriate size and type of toy for your specific bird. Be sure to observe your bird's behavior with a new toy. Remove and replace if it becomes damaged. Caution: Unsupervised use may result in entrapment or injury. Contains small parts. Keep out of reach of children. All Living Things Grass Slates Bird Toy, Size: Medium | PetSmart