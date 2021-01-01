Keep your feathered friend active and engaged in a way that satisfies his natural instincts with the All Living Things Bird Forage Ball/Bell Toy. This fun toy allows your pet bird to engage in the art of noisemaking, an activity parrots love. Only at PetSmart. Features: Extremely durable high activity toy Parrots love nothing better than making a racket Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: All large and extra-large parrots Activity: Noisemaking Color: Assorted Material: Plastic, Metal Bell, Hanger & Carabiner Size: 4 in. D x 4 in. W x 11 in. H All Living Things Forage Ball Bird Toy, Size: Large/XL | Plastic | PetSmart