Keep your bird entertained and engaged with this All Living Things Disco Ball Bird Toy. This toy appeals to your bird's natural instinct to communicate and respond to sounds, and is the perfect toy to keep him physically active to contribute to overall health. Only at PetSmart. Features: Provides sound Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Small Birds Activity: Play Color: Silver, Yellow Dimensions: 7 in (17.7 cm) Advice for Use: Always select the appropriate size and type of toy for your specific bird. Be sure to observe your bird's behavior with a new toy. Remove and replace the toy if it becomes damaged. Caution: Unsupervised use jay result in entrapment or injury. Contains small parts. Keep out of reach of children. All Living Things Disco Ball Bird Toy, Size: Small | PetSmart