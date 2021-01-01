Allow your small to medium bird to stay clean and healthy with this All Living Things Bird Bath. This fun little bath fits easily in your bird's habitat, features a mirror pedal to allow your bird to admire his looks, and makes it easy for birds to stay consistently clean for a healthier and happier life. Only at PetSmart. Features: Helps keep birds clean and healthy Includes: 1 Bird Bath with Mirror Pedal Intended Pet(s): Small and Medium Birds Color: Green Product Dimensions: 11 in L x 5.5 in W x 2 in H (27.9 x 13.9 x 5 cm) Caution: Unsupervised use may result in entrapment or injury. May contain small parts. Keep out of reach of children. Advice for use: Always select the appropriate size and type of item for your specific bird. Replace item if it becomes damaged. Clean the bath regularly and provide fresh, clean water at all times. All Living Things Bird Bath with Mirror, Size: Small/Medium | PetSmart