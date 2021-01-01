provide your bird with a tempting treat with great flavor by serving All Living Things Apricot & Berry Crunchy Sticks. These tasty treats are long-lasting and delicious, and contain no artificial flavors so you can feel good about serving them to your bird. Only at PetSmart. Key Benefits: No artificial flavors Long-lasting treat or chew Item Number: 5291052 Brand: All Living Things Food Type: Crunchy Sticks Breed Size: Cockatiels Life Stage: All Nutritional Option: No artificial flavors Flavor: Apricot & Berry Weight: 5 oz (141 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Wheat, Ground Wheat, Milo, Oats, Yellow Millet, Cracked Corn, Corn Starch, Flaked Oats, Ground Corn, Oat Groats, Dehydrated Dates, Dried Carob, Dehydrated Apple, Dehydrated Apricots, Calcium Carbonate, Dehydrated Mountain Ash Berries, Rice Flour, Calcium Propionate (A Preservative), Honey, Wheat Germ Meal, Lecithin, Dehydrated Carrots, Salt, Dehydrated Lemon, Turmeric (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6, Vegetable Oil, Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 8.9%Crude Fat (min) 1.0%Crude Fiber (max) 4.1%Moisture (max) 14.0%Vitamin A (min) 7, 914 IU/kgVitamin D3 (min) 791 IU/kg FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Use attached clip to hang treat stick inside your bird's cage. This product is intended for supplemental feeding only, and should be fed in addition to a balanced daily diet. Treats should not exceed 10% of total food intake per day. Storage Instructions: or maximum freshness, store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place. All Living Things Apricot and Berry Cockatiel Crunchy Sticks - 3 Count | PetSmart