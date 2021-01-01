From schon

Schon All-in-One Undermount 18-Gauge Stainless Steel 29-3/4 in. 0-Hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Bridge Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Satin

$381.37 on sale
($423.75 save 10%)
In stock
This Schon sink features an under counter installation for a seamless edge between the counter and the sink for easier cleaning and sleeker visual appearance. It can also be installed with a slight reveal if desired. This sink also has a spray coating for moisture control on the underside as well as deluxe sound absorption pads to reduce vibration from running water and the garbage disposal which makes for a very quiet kitchen. Includes Schon Faucet, stainless steel strainers, and stainless steel sink grids with rubber bumpers and feet. Color: Brushed Satin.

