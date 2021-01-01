From glacier bay
Glacier Bay All-in-One Undermount 16-Gauge Stainless Steel 32 in. 50/50 Low Divider Double Bowl Kitchen Sink with Kitchen Faucet, Silver
Advertisement
The double bowl format of this decorative kitchen sink allows for complete separation of clean and dirty dishes, conveniently dividing food prep from clean up. The sleek stainless steel sink keeps your kitchen looking chic, with an undermount format that fits seamlessly beneath countertops and cabinetry of every configuration. Crafted from16-Gauge stainless steel, the kitchen sinks brushed finish and lustrous metal composition gives the traditional undermount format an industrial appearance.