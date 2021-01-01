From magnasonic

Magnasonic All-in-One Super 8/8mm Film Scanner, Converts Film into Digital Video, Scans 3', 5' and 7' Super 8/8mm Film Reels with Bonus 32GB SD.

BRING BACK THE MEMORIES - Automatically converts your 3', 5', and 7' reels of super 8/8mm film into digital MP4 files with the push of a button. Scans video only, no sound. MULTIPLE VIEWING OPTIONS - Playback your scanned video on the built-in 2.3' LCD screen or view on a larger TV/monitor via the included RCA video out cable. SD CARD SLOT - Save your scanned videos directly onto the included 32GB SD card. NO COMPUTER NEEDED - No complicated or expensive photo-editing software required, adjust the brightness, sharpness, and framing directly on the scanner. EASY SCANNING - Simple setup for frustration-free operation and effortless scanning right out of the box.

