IPT Sink Company All-in-One White Fireclay 27 in. Single Bowl Farmhouse Apron Kitchen Sink with Pull Down Kitchen Faucet, Grid and Drain
Enduring in beauty and performance, this single bowl apron front kitchen sink is a fashionable kitchen fixture with modern farmhouse charm. The white sink is sculpted from fireclay and exposed to extreme temperatures, developing a smooth enamel finish that's strong, stain resistant and stands up to everyday use. The versatile undermount format can be installed as floating sink or flush beside kitchen cabinetry. Crafted by hand with exceptional care, subtle design details throughout the rectangular basin and apron front panel enhance the sink's artisanal appearance.