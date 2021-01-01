From ipt sink company
IPT Sink Company All-in-One Apron Front Picture Frame/Plain Reversible Fireclay 24 in. Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Faucet and Strainer, White
Enduring in beauty and performance, this apron front kitchen sink is a fashionable kitchen fixture with modern farmhouse charm. The white sink is sculpted from fireclay and exposed to extreme temperatures, developing a smooth enamel finish that's strong, stain resistant and stands up to everyday use. The versatile undermount format can be installed as floating sink or flush beside kitchen cabinetry. Crafted by hand with exceptional care, subtle design details throughout the rectangular basin and apron front panel, including a picture-frame style facing, enhance the sink's artisanal appearance.