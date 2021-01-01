Fan Creations "All I need is wine" Wall Décor

Paw-pare for a night in with the Fan Creations "All I need is wine" Wall Decor. This pet-inspired wall art is the paw-fect way to tell the world how much your mini mate means to you! It is crafted using innovative digital printing techniques, and features sturdy wood construction that shows your long-lasting commitment to your cuddly companion. This home decor for pet lovers is designed to look paw-some on just about any wall of your house!