Timeless Treasures All Eyes On You Scary Pumpkins Glow In The Dark Black, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
From Timeless Treasures Halloween themed All Eyes on You collection this printed cotton fabric is lightweight easy to sew has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. Fabric Type: 100% Cotton Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low