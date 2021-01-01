8.5" Wall Clock

If you are looking for simple yet bold clock that doesn’t take up valuable wall space, this simple black or white wall clock fits the bill. At just, this indoor wall clock is perfect for both home and office. This indoor clock features a simple yet bold black or white frame, plastic lens, and easy-to-read Arabic numbers set against a white face. This indoor wall clock is perfect for a hallway, spare bedroom, office waiting area or anywhere that needs a simple, yet reliable timepiece. Finish: White