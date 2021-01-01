From zotos professional
All About Curls Boosting Foam, Free of SLS SLES Sulfates, Silicones and Parabens, Color-Safe, 6.7-Ounce
VOLUME & TOUCHABLY SOFT: This styling foam adds lightweight moisture and hold, and delivers extra fullness and bodacious body. Pump up the volume on all kinds of curls! FREE OF SLS/SLES SULFATES*, SILICONES & PARABENS IDEAL FOR ALL CURL TYPES: That crave bounce and volume HOW TO USE: Pump generously into palms and scrunch upward into wet curls and roots. For an extra boost, scrunch, hold and release. Color-Safe