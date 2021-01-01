Kichler Alkire Semi Flush 3-Light in Olde Bronze

The Alkire 16.5" 3 light semi flush features a modern classic look with its Olde Bronze® finish and satin etched white glass. The Alkire is perfect in a transitional and modern environment.Cleaning instructions: Turn off electric current before cleaning. Clean metal components with a soft cloth moistened with a mild liquid soap solution. Wipe clean and buff with a very soft dry cloth. Under no circumstances should any metal polish be used, as its abrasive nature could damage the protective finish placed on the metal parts. Never wash glass shades in an automatic dishwasher. Instead, line a sink with a towel and fill with warm water and mild liquid soap. Wash glass with a soft cloth, rinse and wipe dry.CSA UL Listed Dry. A dry location is an indoor area that is not normally subject to dampness.