Alkhoury L-Shape Wood Reception Desk

This is a modern and simple L-shaped shop cashier counter, suitable for all kinds of beauty shops, clothing stores, mother and baby shops, barbershops, restaurants, and other places. The overall color of white gives people simple and generous beauty. The desktop is spacious and has enough space. The tabletop is flat and spacious, making you feel comfortable cashier experience; multi-layer storage, strong storage, make the store clean and orderly. Separate storage, stable load-bearing. The design of partition and classification, the storage is fine and the partition is clear when you take it; the partition is thick and solid to support your goods. The guide rail of the computer keyboard is smooth and flexible, and there is no noise pollution when drawing and pulling, which provides convenient service for the cashier of businesses. A safe drawer with a lock is equipped with a sock drawer, which can store things properly. It has dust-proof and private. With cabinet design, safe and moisture-proof is used to store large items, break the space constraints, and let the storage no longer be constrained by hands. The bottom of the main unit is designed to be higher, which is convenient for daily care and can prevent mildew and moisture, and protect the service life of the host. Size: 44.49'' H x 48.03'' W x 32.28'' D